Texas Doctor Who Went Viral Over Unproven COVID-19 Cure Believes In “Demon Sperm,” And Claims God Will Crash Facebook

A Black woman named Dr. Stella Immanuel who identifies as a Houston-based physician, is the subject of national focus after a video where she promoted the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine, was taken off of social media.

“Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do,” she tweeted on Monday. “You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name.”

The video that Immanuel is referencing dates back to Monday, where a group of doctors filmed during a “White Coat Summit,” on the steps of the Supreme Court. Immanuel was flanked by members of the group who call themselves, “America’s Frontline Doctors,” where she shared misinformation about hydroxychloroquine. Immanuel claims the drug will help to stop the spread of COVID-19, and that masks and lockdowns aren’t needed to stop the spread of the virus.

Immanuel and her colleagues soon became the subject of internet conspiracy theories regarding the drug, even though medical officials have said the claims that it stops the spread of COVID-19 are unfounded. Trump has touted the drug since the beginning of the pandemic, even though its use has not been medically approved.

Soon after, the video went viral after Trump and his son Donald Jr., retweeted it, causing Twitter to temporarily restrict Donald Jr.’s Twitter account. The link between Trump and conservative leadership across the country have supported the drug as a measure to rush and reopen the economy. Then there are others who shared continued distrust of medical officials, and feel theories like Immanuel’s are being silenced in order to favor “distrustful” vaccines formulated to stop the spread of the virus.

But Immanuel’s theories do not stop at hydroxychloroquine. She is also calls herself a spiritual leader and has published several bizarre sermons and theories, posted by The Daily Beast in a recent report on her background. The headline reads, “Trump’s New Favorite COVID Doctor Belives in Alien DNA, Demon Sperm, Hydroxycholorquine.”

In one argument, she claims that medical issues like endometriosis, cysts, infertility, and impotence are the result of having sex with “spirit husbands” and “spirit wives.”

“They turn into a woman and then they sleep with the man and collect his sperm,” Immanuel said, according to The Daily Beast. “Then they turn into the man and they sleep with a man and deposit the sperm and reproduce more of themselves.”

Trump loves using Black women as foils and tropes to help disseminate his unproven theories, and unfortunately, it looks like he has not set his eyes on Dr. Immanuel.