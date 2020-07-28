Lou Apologizes To Supa, Claims He Has An Opioid Addiction

Recently, we reported that beauty entrepreneur Supa Cent walked away from her long term relationship with her [former] fiancé and father of her child, Lou, after she discovered that he was entertaining a sexual relationship with someone who thought was 17-years-old.

Now, Lou is not only acknowledging it was him in the text messages but offering an apology to Supa.

I want to take the time out to apologize to my fiancé [sp]. “I just want to say I’m dearly sorry I can’t explain the regret I feel from my actions. I know it was dumb on my behalf to entertain ANYONE. Raynell you are my [world] no matter the planet I’m on my heart belongs to you.”

During the apology, he also revealed that he had been battling an opioid addiction for the past 7-8 years.

You can read Lou’s full apology below.

Meanwhile, on her end Supa told fans that before she learned of Lou’s indiscretions, she said she prayed that God reveal any poor decisions she’d made in her life and which people needed to be removed from her life.

You can see what she said below.

I hope she stands strong in her decision.