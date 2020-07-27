Deyjah Harris Cryptically Warns Against Parents Speaking Harshly To Their Children & Loving From A Distance

It’s no secret that Deyjah Harris and her father T.I. have had their issues. None of us will forget him speaking about her anatomy, physiology and virginity on a nationally available podcast. Then in the aftermath of that information being exposed, T.I. did not handle it in the best way, choosing, initially, to avoid the conversation all together.

And tellingly, while T.I. was avoiding his daughter, she told her cousins that he’s hard to talk to because he always plays the victim. So there were issues before hymen gate.

While the two have since talked and worked on their issues, it seems that there still be lingering resentment between the rapper and his daughter.

Recently, Deyjah tweeted some cryptic messages about parenting and loving people from afar.

“Watch how you speak to your children. I don’t care how old they are, they still deserve the same respect that you expect in return.”

“I still love you .. but from a distance. not because i don’t care about you, but more so for the sake of my own well-being and inner peace.”

Given what little we know about Deyjah’s relationship with her father, we can make some assumptions about which parent she’s referencing with these tweets.

At the end of the day though, we’re hoping that these two come to a better understanding of how to communicate with each other—with T.I. taking the lead since he is the parent in this situation. By her own admission, Deyjah has been through a lot and deserves at least parents who can support and love her in a way that she can receive.

In the meantime, if loving from a distance is what she feels is best for her at this moment, she’s certainly old enough to advocate and make that decision for herself.

What do you make of Deyjah’s tweets?