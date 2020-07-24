Dr. Heavenly Provides Dental Surgery For Protester Who Had Her Teeth Knocked Out By Police

Miracle Boyd is an 18-year-old activist was protesting for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park when police punched her so hard that they knocked her front teeth out.

Boyd was one of at least 1,000 protesters at the park and had just finished addressing the crowd when she got into an argument with one of the officers.

When she began recording the arrest of a Black man and the officer swung with his left arm, hitting her in the face.

She told ABC 7, “My tooth was knocked out. I have lip abrasions in my mouth. My teeth hurt really bad.”

Boyd said the officer smacked the phone out of her hand and the police took it after the altercation.

Thankfully, Boyd, who primarily fights for gun violence prevention in Chicago through her organization Good Kids, Mad City, had someone to come to her aid.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes performed complimentary cosmetic dental work on Boyd.

You can check out Miracle’s new smile below.