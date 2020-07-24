Marlon Wayans Mourns The Death Of His Mother: “Losing You Shattered Me Into 1,000 Pieces”

Elvira Wayans, mother to Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans, Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and their five siblings, has passed away. Marlon took to Instagram Thursday to publicly mourn her passing. Marlon and Mrs. Wayans share the same birthday, July 23, which appears to have made grappling with her death even more difficult.

“Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece,” Marlon captioned an image of himself and Mrs. Wayans. “You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you ma. #missyou i accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl shit ma, i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now 😂 millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.”

The White Chicks actor went on to share a throwback image of himself as a baby with Mrs. Wayans.

“Everytime i seen this woman I smiled,” Marlon captioned the image. “I see her in every woman.the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re too damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.”

Losing a parent is never easy. We send our prayers to the Wayans family during this difficult time.