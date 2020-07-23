“Bad Girls Club” Star Demitra “Mimi” Roche Passes Away At 34

Demitra “Mimi” Roche, known for appearing on Oxygen reality series “Bad Girls Club” has passed away. Roche’s death was announced Wednesday by her colleague, record producer Vince Valholla.

“I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across,” Valholla tweeted. “She was a big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones.”

“There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her,” he went on. “We lost a beautiful soul.”

A cause of death has not been disclosed; however, it appears that Roche’s passing was sudden. In a follow-up tweet, Valholla referred to her death as “out of the blue.”

“Rest Easy baby girl, Demitra Roche,” friend Ashley Colon said in a Facebook tribute. “I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of Appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you love them as life is clearly way too short. Some of you may know her from bad girls club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant￼ energy so full of life. Gone too soon.”

Roche appeared on season eight of “Bad Girls Club” in 2012. Just one year prior, she was named VP of artists and repertoire at Valholla Entertainment just one year prior. An official statement regarding her passing is forthcoming.

We send our prayers to Demitra’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.