Phaedra Parks Says Her Funeral Business Is “Booming”

Phaedra Parks is a Jill of all trades. In addition to her work as an attorney, Parks is also the owner of a funeral and mortician business.

And during a recent episode of Page Six’s podcast We Hear, the former Atlanta Housewife shared that business is “booming.”

“Oh my gosh, it’s going great, didn’t you hear about that pandemic, girl? We are booming. Unfortunately. We have been jam-packed since the pandemic started.”

Parks shared that while she’s not a medical professional, her closeness to the funeral home has shown her how severe the pandemic has been.

“I’m not physician, however, I do have a mortuary and I’ll tell you this: Normally in the summer months, we’re waiting for a boating accident or a motorcycle crash, because otherwise, we’re pretty empty. We are jam-packed. We are working like it’s our heaviest season, so… I tell people when they say, ‘It’s a joke, it’s not that big of a deal,’ well, let me put it to you in real terms, I’m getting 17 calls a day for pickups and that’s at one location. Last week, all of the people were under 59.”

Parks says she’s seen so many fatalities of people in their twenties and several mothers burying their children.

“…the pandemic really wreaks havoc on families, so we’ve buried three or four people in one immediate family. It’s really sad. It definitely takes a toll on you emotionally seeing a mother, a father, a son, an aunt… this pandemic is really serious and people should realize that, because it’s not a joke.”

I appreciate Phaedra taking this opportunity to raise a bit of awareness about the severity of the disease and the effects of coronavirus. Still, saying business is “booming” because people are dying at alarming rates might have been better left unsaid.