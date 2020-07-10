Michael B. Jordan’s Flirtatious Emoji In Megan The Stallion’s Comment Section Has Folks Pressed

Michael B. Jordan and Meg Thee Stallion are fanning the flames with their followers after the two were caught doing some internet flirting on the ‘gram.

The H-town rapper had a pool day with her friends while she enjoyed the warm weather, giving us a light twerk to a Pop Smoke song.

She shared the moment with her fans, writing on Instagram, “Oh you getting flooded today bayybeeee,”

It wasn’t before long before actor Michael B. Jordan slid into her comment section to post the “cold” emoji. Megan responded back with an emoji that had a “content” face.

As of now, Jordan’s emoji has over 14,000 likes. Both of their fans are hot and bothered and are calling for a cease and desist sad that their idea at the thought of a chance could be shaken.

“@theestallion stop tryna cheat on me,” one user wrote.

@michaelbjordan packing your s–t for you,” another one wrote.

Others are rooting for the two to take it to the next level.

All of this started last year when the two were seated next to one another during the Coach fashion show last fall, prompting hundreds of tweets speculating. The two sat together again at the February 2020 Fashion Week show. Both are ambassadors of the brand so the reach may be a bit high here…but we digress.

Would you be here for a Meg and Michael romance? Let us know in the comments!