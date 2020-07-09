After 4 Years Of Marriage I Found Out My Husband Is Gay

It was a normal Wednesday evening and I was on deadline. I needed to get my work done for my online classes, and somehow my laptop disappeared—to this day I don’t know how. I decided I’d use my ex-husbands laptop to complete my assignments, which he guarded like Buckingham Palace. On the off-chance that I asked to use it, I’d be met with:

“Um, well, I’m using it right now.”

Or:

“Oh, sorry, babe I left it at work, I don’t have it on me today.”

An excuse always seemed to follow. Something wasn’t right.

I let this go on for a little while, or at least until my instincts got the best of me.

