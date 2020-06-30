Spinderella Says She Wasn’t Using Her Voice When She Was In Salt-N-Pepa

It’s no secret that DJ Spinderella has issues with her former group members Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Cheryl “Salt”James.

She’s shared over and over again that she was left out of the decision making and even financial earnings of the group.

She is in the midst of a lawsuit with Denton and James.

Recently, she spoke to Claudia Jordan, not specifically about her group members, but about how she felt playing the background for decades.

See what she had to say below.

“Playing that role. That was the role. A DJ stands behind. Not all DJs. Some DJs are very outspoken. But I did what I was supposed to, what I was told to do. ANd I thought I did it very well. I’m a team player. I know that there’s different parts to the whole and each part plays a role in making it what it is. Some people can take advantage of that. Because you’re not the one who’s outspoken, that’s power for them, a sign of weakness.

When you don’t see someone that works, that does the same thing that you’re doing as an equal, and you treat them as such—I woke up to that. I woke up to that and said no more.

When you speak about what was my issue, it was a voice thing. It was stuck. But I know I had to get away from that. And it feels really good. It feels like I’m reborn.”

You can watch this portion of the interview below.