Mariah Huq, Creator Of “Married To Medicine” Says She’s Treated Differently Than Her White Counterparts At Bravo

Mariah Huq is the creator and executive producer of the Bravo reality show, “Married to Medicine.”

And despite delivering a successful show for the network, in an interview with the Atlanta Black Star, Huq shared that she is not treated with the same respect as her white counterparts.

This past April, Huq shared that she had not received her contract for season eight of “Married to Medicine.” People naturally assumed that Huq had been let go from the show. But she assured Atlanta Black Star, that that was not the case.

“I’m the first African-American woman to create a franchise at Bravo. I’m one of three people. It’s me, it’s Lisa Vanderpump, that created “Vanderpump Rules,” and Whitney Sudler that did “Southern Charm,” she said. “They’re still with their franchises. They’re still a part of [them]. Why would I not be?”

Huq said that if she were not African American, the idea that she would not be invited back to a show she created would be unfathomable.

“I wouldn’t even be questioned why as an African-American creator and executive producer am I not at the table when decisions about the show that I created are being made. That’s the bigger question.”

Huq believes her race has something to do with the way she’s been treated or regarded.

“We talk about justice and equality for all; why am I being treated differently than some of my white counterparts? So, that’s the first question.”

Huq shared that she has still yet to receive her paperwork for this upcoming season.

“I’m typically the last person to know things about “Married to Medicine” unfortunately, and I’m hoping that that changes real soon. It’s not the way that it’s supposed to be.”

Huq, who is married to Dr. Aydin Huq, was initially approached to be a part of the cast of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” but she wanted she declined the offer, telling the network that she wanted to give Bravo a different “spin” with a “medical component.”

As of now, there is no date for the start of new filming of the show because of the current, ongoing health crisis.