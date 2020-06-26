Megan Thee Stallion Song Reignites Feud Between Eazy-E’s Daughters

Megan Thee Stallion is at the center of a feud between Eazy-E’s daughter’s, Henree “Reemarkable” Wright and Ebie Wright, after sampling the late rapper’s music in her latest single, “Girls in the Hood”.

Apparently, the exchange began after Henree took to Instagram to vent her frustrations over the fact that other artists are able to obtain clearance to sample her father’s music when she has been unable to do so.

“I’m straight bothered and I don’t really get bothered, but I’m not bothered by these dope-a** artists that’s making these dope-a** pieces of merch or these dope-a** musicians that’s are making these dope a** songs,” Ree said in the Instagram video. “As long as y’all are paying homage to my father, I fu** with that 100 percent, right? What I’m bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the OK button and say, ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it. ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write sh** off for. We’ve been trying forever.”

In response to the video, Ebie recorded a video of her own, taking issue with Ree’s outspokenness

“It’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really fucking weird. The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother,” said Ebie.

The drama continued when Ree responded in another video questioning why Ebie has such a problem with her.

“It is so sad that your own blood can get on the internet and try to bash you ’cause they jealous and envious of you. Ain’t you 30 years old?” said Ree. “… Every time I get posted by a blog, or I’m on television, or my music is doing well, you get sad or depressed or mad—you and your momma. What’s up with y’all? I’m your sister. We ain’t family, but we’re blood.”

It’s unfortunate that these women can’t seem to find common ground.