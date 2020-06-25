“Life Is Precious”: Quad Webb Shares A Little Peak Of Her Daughter Ariana

Married To Medicine‘s Quad Webb is still floating on cloud nine after revealing that she was stepping into a new role in her life after adopting a daughter named Ariana.

On Tuesday, she shared a photo only sharing a sliver of the infants fingers and hair. She captioned the photo,”Life is precious, it should be protected and valued.”

Webb first shared the news last month in an interview with DELUX Magazine and it looks like Ariana is settled in and flourishing! Ariana was born on April 8 in Memphis, Tennessee, Quad’s hometown.

“We have a new baby that’s on the way, and so we’re very happy about her. She’s in the hospital right now, and she is eight pounds, so we’re very excited about her,” Quad said. “And my mom and I have custody of her. And so, I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her.”

Quad’s fans who followed her journey on the hit Bravo show are happy to see her embrace motherhood. The last three years have proved to transformative for the reality star and entrepreneur after divorcing her husband of six years, Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

On Married To Medicine, Quad frequently fielded questions from her cast mates regarding her private decision about parenthood. Essentially Quad said that she refrained from having children due to the toxic environment between her and ex.

“Why is all the blame in my lap? Us having a child was not something that we continuously talked about day in and day out,” she said in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “There were so many other issues that needed to be talked out before I could even think about having a child. And I wasn’t going to be selfish and do what society says we need to do to have the ‘perfect family’ if things were not right with us. That would’ve been me bringing a child into a home of strife and turmoil.”

Aside from settling into motherhood, on Wednesday Quad appeared in a PSA on Watch What Happens Live to talk about allyship and advocacy in the midst of the ongoing social and political Black Lives Matter movement.

Congratulations to Quad and her family on welcoming their new baby!