Shaun Robinson Calls Out Former “Access Hollywood” Co-Star Billy Bush For Newfound Allyship: “I Appreciate You Being An Ally NOW”

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd and countless other Black men and women at the hands of police and so-called vigilantes, many white celebrities and enterprises are stepping up to speak out against racial injustice. Ironically, this also seems to be a moment of correction for those who have a history of upholding and turning a blind eye to white supremacy and white privilege. Most recently, we told you about model Munroe Bergdorf who called out L’Oreal for hypocrisy after they made a post stating that they stand in solidarity with the Black community even though they fired her for speaking out against racial injustice. Now, it seems that Extra’s Billy Bush is having a similar experience.

Wednesday, television personality Shaun Robinson, who is Bush’s former “Access Hollywood” co-host, took to Twitter to let him know that it’s all good that he now wants to be an ally for the Black community, but that if he really wants to do the work he should start by speaking to her about how white privilege impacted their relationship as co-hosts.

“Good Morning, Billy Bush,” she wrote. “I appreciate you being an ally NOW. But, if you want to talk about the pain #WhitePrivilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the black woman who sat next to you on the set of #AccessHollywood for years.”

Robinson’s decision to call Bush to the carpet came after he tweeted a video of himself speaking with former NFL star Nate Burleson about the murder of George Floyd and the aftermath. Robinson did not go into detail about her experiences on the set of “Access Hollywood,” but you don’t have to have that much of an imagination to get the picture. Of course, he has yet to respond.

Robinson appeared on “Access Hollywood” between 1999 and 2015. Bush joined the cast in 2001 and left for “Today” in 2016, which is when he was fired after audio leaked of him engaged in that infamous “grab ’em by the p–sy” conversation with Donald Trump.