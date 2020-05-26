People Are Too Concerned With What Other People Are Doing: Trey Songz Speaks About Curiosity And Commentary On His Child’s Mother

When singer Trey Songz revealed that he had welcomed a son into the world, after a few women got over their heartbreak and fawned over baby Noah’s cuteness, there was one question on everyone’s mind.

Who is the mother?

It would be a year before folks got an answer to that question. But once his son Noah turned a year old, Songz celebrated the mother of his child for the role she’s played in nurturing him along thus far.

Trey turned the comments off of the post but that didn’t keep people from saying what they had to say about the lady who’ll be in his life forever, in one way or another.

During a recent interview with Devin Steel, Songz spoke about how he dealt with all the commentary about his child’s mother.

“As many people love it in a positive sense, it’s gon be negativity. So, it’s really sense of letting go of the control that you have when you let yourself be that vulnerable. You know, for me, I know my fans are happy for me. I know that in the beginning, it was very much like, ‘Who’s the mother?’ That’s one thing I don’t like about sharing my business.” The moment that you allow a passing comment by someone you do not know to affect you and f*ck up your whole day or have your heart—that’s when you too far gone. And that’s one of the reasons I took a break off Instagram. Because Instagram is a place where I think people are too much in concern of what other people are doing.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below.