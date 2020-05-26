Eric Benét Responds To Critics Of His Appearance: Let’s See “What Yo Soda Drinking, Chicken McNugget Eatin’ A** Look Like At 53 Years Old”

Last week, Eric Benét and Tamia reunited for a live virtual performance of their 1999 hit, “Spend My Life With You”. It was a beautiful stroll down memory lane as many followers weighed in, sharing that this was the song they first danced to at their weddings. It was also a reminder of the talent possessed by both Tamia and Eric because as many commenters pointed out, they both sound exactly like the track. Unfortunately, a handful of viewers took the performance as an opportunity to focus on Eric’s appearance — specifically how he’s aged.

After catching wind of the comments, Eric chose to address his critics via Twitter. His response was both hilarious and real.

“After my last post, I’m getting a lotta ‘Damn what happened to Eric Benèt?’ comments,” he tweeted. “I’m like 30 years happened nucca!! Lemmie see what yo’ soda drinking, chicken McNugget eatin’ a– look like at 53yrs old!”

As many fans have already weighed in, we’re not sure what the naysayers are talking about because Eric looks great. Further, it’s unfortunate that people feel so comfortable openly making negative comments about another person’s appearance.

Actor Wesley Jonathan, who currently stars in UMC’s “Monogamy,” also weighed in on the conversation, implying that he receives similar comments

“I feel you man. People think time stands still. ‘Damn he or she has aged.’ Uh..yea that’s what people do,” he tweeted. “You look great and have for a long time #foreveryoung brutha!”

What’s interesting about all of this, however, is to see that ageist remarks are also being targeted at men in Hollywood. Oftentimes, we see female celebrities discuss how aging has negatively impacted their careers in one way or another, but we don’t hear male celebrities address this nearly as much.