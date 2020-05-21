Young Jeezy Accused Of Failing To Uphold Part Of Child Support Deal

A motion was recently filed against rapper Young Jeezy by his co-parent, Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, in connection to the former couple’s child support and custody arrangement.

According to Bossip, as part of their deal, which was reached in March, Jeezy agreed to pay Mahlet $7,500 month in child support for their daughter. He also agreed to pay an additional $30,000 per year for school tuition and fees, cover the cost of life insurance and health insurance, and lastly, provide Mahlet with $30,000 towards a new vehicle.

Apparently, all was well until Mahlet went to purchase a 2020 Jeep Wrangler. In court documents, she explained that when she forwarded purchase information to Jeezy’s attorney, she was met with resistance. According to her account, despite the fact that she explained that she would be financing the remaining balance due on the car, Jeezy’s attorney stated that his finances had taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Her attorney offered a variety of payment options and even suggested that the money could be forwarded directly to the dealership; however, Jeezy’s team still would not budge. His attorney reportedly argued that he did not want to “blindly” send money and continued to press for further documentation.

After she filed a motion with family court, the two were able to reach an agreement and according to Mahlet’s attorney, Jeezy has since sent her the money for her car.

Jeezy and Mahlet reportedly got engaged back in 2016, but later decided to part ways. They continue to co-parent their six-year-old daughter. As previously reported, Jeezy is now engaged to marry “The Real” host Jeannie Mai.