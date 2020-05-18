“We All Cute As Hell” Reginae Carter Says There’s No Colorist Drama Between Her, Lori Harvey & Taina Williams

Reginae Carter let it be known that folks are doing way too much when it comes to recent photos of her friends Lori Harvey, Taina Williams, Amaya Colon and Asia Carter, after critics noticed that Reginae was noticeably absent.

On Cinco De Mayo, Taina posted steaming flicks of the group as they enjoyed the man-made holiday poolside in bikinis under a lavish California sunset.

The group, which consists of celebrity children Lori, Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter and Taina, Emily B’s daughter and Fabulous’ adopted daughter, set the internet ablaze in a very similar fashion to the photos of their recent trip to Jamaica for Lori Harvey’s birthday.

Reginae and Taina are close friends, leaving many to suspect that something had happened between the two over the past months, prompting critics to say that Taina replaced Reginae with girls who were of a lighter complexion for looks purposes.

But Reginae, daughter of New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne, says that the only thing really keeping her apart from the group was timing and distance.

“I ain’t never spoke on, Imma speak on it now. Stop saying I don’t fit in, ok?” she said in a video captured by The Shade Room. “Stop making up stories, ok guys? One, I have no problems with nobody. Like nobody, like it’s for real. I have no problems with anybody ok? I have no problems with Taina, I have no problems with Lori, I have no problems with Asia. They are all⁠—cool. They are all my friends, we’re cool we talk, it’s no problem.”

As everyone knows, there’s sort of this thing called a global pandemic going on which would mean that Reginae would not be in close proximity, being that she lives thousands of miles away.

“For y’all to tell me I don’t fit in with a group, when them girls live in L.A. together y’all. I live in Atlanta ok? I live in Atlanta, so I can’t, show my beach body,” she said as she giggles and semi-twerks.

“I can’t show my beach body so like, I can’t be in the picture so that’s what it is. So what y’all keep trying to tell⁠—say this and say and say that, stop playing me, I been had that! Stop trying me, I don’t like that. Like, I don’t like that. We all cute, we all cute as hell!”

With her commentary it looks like Reginae shut down the rumors instead of fanning the flames. Besides the last thing anyone needs in the time of COVID-19 is unnecessary drama.