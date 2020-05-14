“Girl That Wasn’t Nothing”: Cynthia Says Porsha’s ‘RHOA’ Reunion Receipts Fell Short

Last week, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta delivered peaches sweet enough to mix with all the tea they were serving during the season 12 reunion show.

Cast mates Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey sat down on Kandi’s show, YouTube Speak On It this week, to talk about the wild reunion show where the women came for receipts and blood. From Nene and Eva battling, to Porsha and Eva, Kenya versus Nene, and Kandi versus Nene, most of us were emotionally drained when the hour long show was over.

In one of the exchanges between Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, Porsha accused Kenya of being a fake friend, threatening that she had text messages that proved Kenya once talked badly about Cynthia behind her back. Porsha reportedly sent the texts to host Andy Cohen (at his urging) and Cynthia to put Kenya on blast.

“Well Initially I was just shocked that it even came up because number one, I can’t imagine that first of all if Kenya had something negative to say about me, I think Porsha would probably be about the last person she would vent to, to call and talk about me to,” Cynthia began.

“Then when I did get the receipts, because I did get the receipts honey, Andy and I definitely got the receipts, and I’m going to definitely let that play out on the show,” Cynthia said.

“I thought the way that Porsha was talking, the way she was carrying on, I honestly thought Kenya was like going in on me–‘F–k Cynthia,’ you know, ‘I don’t f–k with her,’ you know, ‘I can’t stand that b—h, f—k that ho,’ whatever. I thought she was really going in,” Cynthia said.

“And the receipts that I got really to be honest were, about Eva!” she said.

Cynthia said the whole thing made her want to stay out of everyone’s drama. “I thought I was not going to be friends with Kenya after I saw these receipts. I was like ‘What in the world could be on these receipts?'”

“The way she said like, ‘I’m only going to send this to Cynthia and Andy!'” Kandi replied, mimicking Porsha.

“The ways she put on about it, after the way she and Nene drug each other, I just felt like, well if anybody knows a good receipt, it’s Porsha she should know. Girl, that wasn’t nothing. I think we can move past this,” Cynthia concluded.

Cynthia said that Kenya is going to have to just “remain in her feelings” because Cynthia is going to remain friends with who she likes on the show.

The women shared a “ki” over other moments during the reunion including Kandi being labeled as

“The Bone Collector,”and some of the night’s epic reads.

Cynthia admitted that she had a good laugh when Porsha came for Eva, saying that her breasts looked like they were “social distancing” and Kenya’ calling Nene a white woman in drag.

The drama will definitely continue on part two which airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday E.T.