Sis, You’re Not Scared Of COVID-19? Kaylin Garcia Allegedly Attacked A Woman For Tory Lanez

Kaylin Garcia has been named as the suspect in a police report filed by model Celina Powell. According to reports by TMZ, Garcia allegedly attacked Powell in defense of her ex-boyfriend, Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson. Yes, in the middle of a pandemic.

If Garcia’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she previously appeared on “Love & Hip Hop” and was romantically linked to cast member Joe Budden before he reunited with ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose.

According to Powell’s account, she and Peterson are neighbors and despite never meeting face-to-face until the alleged incident, the two have exchanged words on social media. Most recently, after Powell contacted him on Instagram and made fun of his hairline.

Powell claims that in retaliation for the jokes, Peterson approached her outside of his Miami condo and tried to take her phone. At some point during the alleged altercation, she says Garcia approached her from behind, wrapped her arm around her shoulders and yanked her to the ground. She also claims Garcia attempted to kick her before fleeing to Peterson’s Bentley and speeding away.

A source claiming to have knowledge of the situation, likely from Peterson’s camp, insists that Powell was, in fact, the aggressor. The source went on to say that the model has it out for him and during their nasty and longlived beef, she has bragged about taking his money and posted his personal number on the Internet.

There is obviously much more to the story of this feud between Powell and Peterson because, from the looks of it, neither of them are being completely forthright about what has gone down between the two of them. However, what is even more disturbing is, if these reports are true, that Garcia would actually put her health at risk to fight a woman over her beef with a man in the midst of an international pandemic. Apparently, not much has changed since her “Love & Hip Hop” days.