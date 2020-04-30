“I Know What She Wants”: Remy Ma Manages To Multitask An Interview On The Real With Breastfeeding 1-Year-Old Reminisce
Name someone who multitasks better than a mother. We’ll wait…
Rapper and State of the Culture co-host Remy Ma reminded people that a mother’s work is never done while appearing on an episode of The Real this week alongside husband Papoose. The couple were there to share what their experiences had been while quarantining in New York City, how their loved ones had been affected, and the possibility of them fleeing to a home they own in the Carolinas if things don’t get better. Their 1-year-old daughter Reminisce, who made her television debut on the talk show, eventually showed up during her parents’ interview, and couldn’t keep still. She eventually started to whimper while her parents were speaking to the ladies of the The Real, and Remy eventually paused from interacting with the hosts to quickly tend to the Golden Child.
“I know what she wants,” she said as she reached out for a crying Reminisce. “She wants to eat.”
“I cry when I’m hungry, too,” Loni joked.
As the conversation continued, Remy was able to smoothly breastfeed her, and it was so seameless you may not even had noticed it was happening. She continued to share knowledge about why Black people are so heavily impacted by the coronavirus, all while Reminiscence, sitting up facing her mom, fed.
Fans watching the conversation applauded her for not missing a beat while tending to Reminisce.
“Can somebody tell me how to store enough [milk] so I can get in the studio; I got so much I wanna say.”
And most recently, after that interview on The Real, the 39-year-old did an Instagram Live and talked about how she found herself still breastfeeding, though “the goal was to stop when she turned 1.” She has been doing some reading and hoping she can get the tot to leave the boob behind because feedings are so time consuming.
“When she turned 1 she was not having it. I was slowly weaning her off. Like, alright, not so much, which is dramatically down. But ever since the quarantine, she’s super duper attached now and I just want my boobs back to myself,” she said. “she knows, she has teeth and stuff. People are like, ‘Does she bite you?’ No. I think she knows that if she has to bite me she’s super done.”
Despite the persistence of her baby girl, Remy says no matter what, she has a cutoff date.
“She’s not getting past 18 months. I already put my foot down, “she said. “I set it in my head. I’m just going to go cold turkey on her. That’s just that.”