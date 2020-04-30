“I Know What She Wants”: Remy Ma Manages To Multitask An Interview On The Real With Breastfeeding 1-Year-Old Reminisce

Name someone who multitasks better than a mother. We’ll wait…

Rapper and State of the Culture co-host Remy Ma reminded people that a mother’s work is never done while appearing on an episode of The Real this week alongside husband Papoose. The couple were there to share what their experiences had been while quarantining in New York City, how their loved ones had been affected, and the possibility of them fleeing to a home they own in the Carolinas if things don’t get better. Their 1-year-old daughter Reminisce, who made her television debut on the talk show, eventually showed up during her parents’ interview, and couldn’t keep still. She eventually started to whimper while her parents were speaking to the ladies of the The Real, and Remy eventually paused from interacting with the hosts to quickly tend to the Golden Child.

“I know what she wants,” she said as she reached out for a crying Reminisce. “She wants to eat.”

“I cry when I’m hungry, too,” Loni joked.

As the conversation continued, Remy was able to smoothly breastfeed her, and it was so seameless you may not even had noticed it was happening. She continued to share knowledge about why Black people are so heavily impacted by the coronavirus, all while Reminiscence, sitting up facing her mom, fed.

Fans watching the conversation applauded her for not missing a beat while tending to Reminisce.

“Remy Ma is not going to let an interview stop her from feeding her baby,” a commenter stated on YouTube. “Shoutout to her for being a multitasking mommy! Us mothers can do it all!”

Remy has been open about balancing motherhood and her career pursuits. In January of last year she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding the infant while also asking fans for advice as to how she could go about storing milk to get some work done.