Trina McGee Reveals Which One Of Her “Boy Meets World” Cast Mates Called Her Aunt Jemima

Trina McGee shocked more than a few people when she shared that she experienced racism and discrimination from her castmates on the set of the hit show, “Boy Meets World.”

She outlined a couple of incidents in particular, including being called a “bitter bitch,” being received with a cold shoulder and on one occasion being called Aunt Jemima in the hair and makeup chair.

McGee shared all of this in January but the tweets resurfaced for one reason or another. And naturally, people had their questions.

And now, McGee is willing to answer them. On Instagram, she shared that Will Friedle, who played the role of Eric on “Boy Meets World” was responsible for the Aunt Jemima comment.

To his credit, McGee said Friedle apologized for the comment 22-years ago and again a few days ago in a three-page letter.

On Instagram, McGee shared, “We talked more on it and he acknowledged that he really wasn’t educated enough in his early twenties to know he was truly offending me. THIS SHOULD AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all people of all races or different backgrounds. He has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity. We all fall short of sensitivity at times…”

McGee shared that after Friedle apologized to her, she offered an apology of her own.

“Will apologized to me and I forgave him, I then apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing, not viciousness and he forgave me. That’s what friends do. Now get back to washing your hands and surviving this pandemic and let love and hope be the next pandemic.”

You can read her full post about the incident below.