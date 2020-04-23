18-Year-Old Gets Stuck In Washing Machine Playing Hide And Seek

These days we’re doing a lot to keep ourselves entertained while we’re bored in the house and in the house bored.

And if you have children to watch, the stakes are even higher. They need almost constant stimulation. 18-year-old Amari Dancy, of Virginia, was trying to provide that for her younger cousins and ended up stuck, literally.

According to Fox 5, Dancy got stuck in the washing machine trying to secure the perfect hiding place. She was so deeply lodged in the washing machine that the Prince William County Fire and Rescue team had to remove her from the machine. Amari’s aunt recorded the rescue, where you can hear firefighters laughing at Amari’s unfortunate situation.

If you’re like me, you’re likely wondering what would possess an 18-year-old to do something like this.

Thankfully, once she was freed from the contraption, Amari graciously shared her story on Twitter.

hi my name is Amari and i bet you’re wondering how i got here…😭💀 https://t.co/uAipVdDAec — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@prncssmarii) April 21, 2020

wow y’all really want a story time😭 to make this short i was playing hide and seek with my lil cousins i got in the washer machine easily but no room to move to get out i didn’t pop anything that was the sound of the washer and LMAO yes i did win the game — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@prncssmarii) April 22, 2020

i got in there and stuffed myself in when i heard the kids coming but then i had no room to move to get out😭 — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@prncssmarii) April 21, 2020

Naturally, people had questions. Amari shared that she’s 5’5 and was originally in the washing machine in the fetal position with no phone. The machine didn’t have the bone in the middle.

Amari shared that the fire department did not charge her family for having to rescue her. And the washing machine was saved. They simply unscrewed the top and lifted her out.

Several people advised Amari that in a game of hide and seek, you’re supposed to pick the dryer not the washing machine. She shared that it was unavailable.

dryer was taken🌚 — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@prncssmarii) April 22, 2020

In all of this, Amari won the game of hide and go seek. Commitment.