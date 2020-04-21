“I Didn’t Know What Was In That Mysterious Prenup” Imani Showalter Shares Her Side Of The Story With Ex Stephen Jackson

Yesterday, we shared the story of Stephen Jackson and leaving his then fiancée and mother of his children, (Melissa) Imani Showalter at the altar because she didn’t sign a prenup.

For those who missed the story and would like a recap, Jackson shared that Showalter had months to sign the prenup. But she refused all the way up until the day of the wedding. In fact, she said that she refused to sign it. As a result, Jackson refused to marry her. Later, on the wedding day, she told him she would sign it. But because she was crying at the time, he knew that if she ever claimed that she signed the papers under duress, the documents could be thrown out of court.

Since Jackson recorded that Instagram Live, Showalter has taken to her own Instagram page to refute his claims.

She posted a letter from the attorneys stating that Jackson received notice from his attorneys that the prenup hadn’t been signed two weeks before their wedding was to take place on August 20, 2005.

The firm at RGT Capital Management wrote:

“Dear Stephen, As a follow-up to our conversation and my many messages regarding our meeting with Scott Downing, the attorney who will advise you on premarital planning, I am sending you this letter as I have been unable to reach you. As I have discussed numerous times, it is imperative that you with Mr. Downing Immediately. Given the fact that your wedding is currently scheduled for August 20, 2005, we are running out of time.”

In the caption for the post, Showalter writes, “Please look at the date sent…2 weeks before the wedding (not the 3-4 months you lied about on live this morning).” She claims that she never agreed to the prenup beforehand and the two never discussed it. Instead, she argued that Jackson met with lawyers and his mother to lay out terms of the prenup and didn’t tell Showalter about it because he didn’t want to disappoint his mother.”

Later, Showalter posted the actual document with witness signatures, and both hers and Stephen’s. She noted that she added an addendum to the document including:

I will need monthly allowance to be determined at a later date. A home purchased in my name to be my sole property No more children No infidelity on either party Obtain representation at a later date…

While Showalter initialed next to all of the addendums, Stephen’s signature is absent.

In the caption next to the post, Showalter said:

“And yes I did sign after hand writing some things in because I didn’t know what was in that mysterious prenup that I got 1 hour before walking down the isle. I didn’t ask for much because I had trust and was blinded by love. I asked for bare minimum. I asked for allowance so I wound be at your mercy because you’ve dogged me before and left me for dead and me and your child had to sleep on a couch and my girlfriend had to send me money to feed your child. I asked for a house In case you choose to throw me and the kids on the street as you had done numerous times and I had to ask a girlfriend who was armed to come with me for you to even allow me back in to get me and my kids clothes. I requested NO MORE kids because YOU asked for these kids and by this time I had seen What kind of father you were. I asked that you stop cheating because after having 2 babies on me I’d had enough. And finally I asked to have legal representation at a later date to look at the prenup at a later date to make sure it would be 2 sided. Period. Keep lying to you fans who have no clue how evil you are but leave me alone. I have nothing but time (quarantined and bored) and receipts (yes I’m petty and pay for extra cloud storage to hold receipts of everything because I know I need proof to discount your lies against me) I have every text email legal doc that has ever been sent. If I can put my hands on something from 15 years ago like that just think of all the shit I haven’t shown. I’ve been respectful and quiet to cover and protect not just you but my kids… but my patience is wearing thin. Please just leave me alone. #YouAintGottaLieToKickIt”

I’m sure there is more to this story than both parties are sharing. But the documents Showalter provided don’t entirely refute Jackson’s story. From the papers, we can’t see when she first learned about the prenup. We don’t know under which conditions she signed the papers and we don’t know when he presented them to her. He says months. She says an hour before the ceremony.

Many people in Showalter’s comment section don’t refute claims that Jackson treated her poorly before their wedding day. But they also wondered if she had endured all of this, why was she still willing to marry him. I think we can all understand being blinded by love. But listing these terms out on the wedding day, she have been a clear sign that this union was not going to work.