“Boy Meets World” Star Trina McGee Says Castmates Were Racist
If you were a Black girl who watched “Boy Meets World,” you remember Angela. Portrayed by actress Trina McGee, she was one of the four in the friend group and later became Shawn’s girlfriend.
And while we loved the representation on a popular show, the road wasn’t easy for McGee. Recently, some tweets she wrote in January resurfaced.
On January 12, McGee tweeted:
As you know, “Boys Meets World,” has been off the air so long that a whole sequel has been produced. So there was a chance that Trina could have been speaking about another project. But when someone asked her outright, if she was talking about the show we best know her for, she confirmed that she was.
Naturally, McGee’s cast mates have not responded to the allegations.
In 2015, McGee reprised her role in the “Girl Meets World” spin off. But last year, in a video, she shared her grievances about not having a larger role in the revival, saying:
“There’s some things going on that I’m not a part of, again…again…I find it funny that at this time and point that I’m not included…I’m going to start telling the truth on what happened on “Boy Meets World.” And I have some really interesting things to talk about as a woman in Hollywood, as a Black woman and just as a person. Boy Meets World memoires: I got good, I got bad, I got ugly, I got great. ”
You can watch Trina’s video below.