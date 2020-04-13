“Boy Meets World” Star Trina McGee Says Castmates Were Racist

If you were a Black girl who watched “Boy Meets World,” you remember Angela. Portrayed by actress Trina McGee, she was one of the four in the friend group and later became Shawn’s girlfriend.

And while we loved the representation on a popular show, the road wasn’t easy for McGee. Recently, some tweets she wrote in January resurfaced.

On January 12, McGee tweeted:

Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told “ it was nice of you to join us” like a stranger after 60 episodes — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

Said happy hellos to be greeted with blank cold stares. Dissed for believing in God in front of extras. Fuckery was real. All truth. stayed nice. Not mad. Just feeling free to comment on 20 plus years of disrespectful behavior.#Trinamcgee #realtalk #shameonyou #imdonebeingnice — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

truth I was not ready to say. hoping that this will RESOLVE In never happening to anyone of color who is blocked or disrespected in the workplace. Happy to speak up. can’t RESOLVE this alone. Lights need to be shined on evil behavior. It’s time to be specific. — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

As you know, “Boys Meets World,” has been off the air so long that a whole sequel has been produced. So there was a chance that Trina could have been speaking about another project. But when someone asked her outright, if she was talking about the show we best know her for, she confirmed that she was.

BOY MEETS WORLD — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

I always wonder why you are left out of the discussion when folks talk about BMW characters. Angela was always my fav from her first appearance and I am sorry you had to endure this behavior from your fellow castmates and crew 💜 — Social Distance Enthusiast (@HarlighQuinn) January 12, 2020

This clip is PROOF that Angela was more than just Shawn's love interest, more than Topanga's gal pal, more than a token black character, and why she and you Trina deserved A LOT better!https://t.co/W5GY9JJPLg — Chris Jones (@Chris_Jones333) January 13, 2020

Naturally, McGee’s cast mates have not responded to the allegations.

In 2015, McGee reprised her role in the “Girl Meets World” spin off. But last year, in a video, she shared her grievances about not having a larger role in the revival, saying:

“There’s some things going on that I’m not a part of, again…again…I find it funny that at this time and point that I’m not included…I’m going to start telling the truth on what happened on “Boy Meets World.” And I have some really interesting things to talk about as a woman in Hollywood, as a Black woman and just as a person. Boy Meets World memoires: I got good, I got bad, I got ugly, I got great. ”

You can watch Trina’s video below.