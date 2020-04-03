“Then They Cry When There Aren’t Any Good Black Men:” Actress Terri J. Vaughn Attacked For Promoting Derek J’s “Gay Like Me” Podcast

Thursday, Terri J. Vaughn made a post to promote Derek J’s new podcast, “Gay Like Me“. Her attempts to support the celebrity hairstylist were met with harsh criticism. Most critics took issue with the fact that the web show explores the Black gay experience.

“Then [they] cry when [there] aren’t any good black men,” one follower chimed in. “#SAD.”

Vaughn, however, was not hesitant to check her followers.

“I never cry there’s not any good black men. I know too many of them. I’m married to one and raising two more. And friends with lots of them,” Vaughn replied.

Another follower took this as an opportunity to bash Vaughn and others for supporting women and people who identify as homosexual but failing to support “alpha males.”

“Isn’t there enough of this B.S. already? Y’ALL support strong Black Women and GAY ALWAYS. What about Alpha Male and/or FAMILY Foundation??? This is why OUR race is sooooo Fu*ked up,” the follower exclaimed.

“WTF are you talking about??? You sound bitter,” Terri replied. “You’re mad at black women because we claim our own power and some people are supporting us? You’re mad because I am supporting my long time supportive loving friend who happens to be gay? I love my black husband in every way, I love my back sons more than my own life… you sound like you have personal problems. Figure that sh*t out and maybe you’ll find the love that matters most. You loving you. That’s where the healing begins with black people. You loving you! ”

There were also many who told Terri that she will lose followers and fans as a result of the post. It’s very alarming to see that a person from a marginalized population creating a platform to share their experience and uplift others could incite such anger from another group of marginalized people.