Angela Simmons Says “Pray For Single Parents” Like Herself During COVID-19 Isolation

Angela Simmons is tired. Like many parents presently, she is staying indoors with her child, tending to his needs 24/7 and trying to keep them free from coronavirus. Unlike some people though, she’s doing all of that alone, and the 32-year-old mom is beat.

She shared a photo of herself and son Sutton, 3, on Thursday. They were in the car together, and while he has a big, adorable smile on his face, her face lets you know immediately how she’s feeling.

“Mom is tired !!!” she wrote. “Pray for single parents!! Motherhood on a trillion . Day by day ..”

People in the 32-year-old’s comments gave her support, from “I see your sacrifice” to Toya Johnson telling her, “You got this!”

Of course, Angela is a single parent because her son’s father, Sutton Tennyson, was killed in 2018. He and Angela were engaged in 2016, the same year she welcomed their son, Sutton Jr., but they called it quits in late 2017.

During this most recent season of her WE tv series Growing Up Hip Hop, she got emotional while talking about the struggle of trying to explain to her son where his father is.

“He comes over and I start showing him videos and pictures and stuff and he stopped, and it’s not like he’s full conversational yet, so this is what kind of makes it emotional. He’s like, ‘Is he alive?’” she said. “But he doesn’t even say the word ‘alive,’ so for him to ask that is like, ‘Whoa.’ I was like, ‘No, he’s not.’ This is the first time I’m having to explain it to him. Which is super sad because he’s 3.”

“How do you explain to a 3-year-old that they’re never going to see them again?” she continued. “Other than my own way, which is like, ‘He’s in heaven, he’s with God,’ all of the great things.”

“I never see him emotional,” she added. “He’s a happy kid and that whole day he was just kind of mopey and sad. And so I talked to him and I told him, ‘I got you. You’re okay. You’re good.'”