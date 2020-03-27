‘Represent’: The Game Show That Shows You How To Represent For Your Community

Singer-Songwriter Jade Novah, is representing for the culture and for the #2020Census in our new game show. Check out ‘represent’ the only game that shows how you can represent for your community. By representing, you are helping your neighborhood receive billions in federal funding for things like financial aid, schools, roads, parks, and hospitals!

That’s why it’s such a big deal for EVERYONE to complete the 2020 Census today. You can complete it online at 2020CENSUS.GOV or by mail/phone. While our country is dealing with these tough times, you can take part without ever being visited by a census taker! Make sure you’re counted and represent!!!