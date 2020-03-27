4 Black-Owned Beauty Brands Sure To Piss Off Racists Like The Honey Pot Did

Some of us already buy our products based on whether they’re Black-owned because we know that FUBU products tend to offer the best quality and the money those businesses generate stays within the community. Plus, with well over two million Black-owned companies in the U.S. there’s plenty to choose from. But now that buying Black is the norm, how about we take it a step further and buy from Black companies that use their profits to help serve the black community?

I started thinking this way when Black entrepreneur Beatrice Dixon, founder of feminine care line Honey Pot, got dragged by racists for saying that she wanted to inspire the next generation of Black girls in a Target ad. The fact that these white women got heated over us trying to lift each other up is beyond silly. Nevermind the fact that Dixon partnered with #HappyPeriod, an organization that provides menstrual hygiene kits to the homeless, low income, and those living in poverty, the fact that she wanted to help Black girls was simply too much for some. The good to come out of the attack was that Black women came to Beatrice’s defense and Honey Pot’s business increased sales. We also became familiar with a brand that many of us weren’t aware of befire, which takes me back to my earlier question: wouldn’t it make sense for us to support the brands that are supporting us when it comes to spending our precious dollars? Oh, and we could piss off some racists while we’re at it. Here are a few brands to get us started.

Launched in 2014 by former registered nurse, Monique Rodriguez, natural hair enthusiasts are already familiar with Mielle Organics’ all-natural line. With popular items like the Babassu Oil and Mint Deep Conditioner and the Pomegranate and Honey Leave-In Conditioner, their motto is “healthier ingredients lead to healthier skin and hair.” Great products aside, Rodriguez is doing the damn thing when it comes to giving back. Through her Mielle Cares program she’s helping Black women in economic distress, and most recently donated $10,000 to a mom in Greenville, North Carolina. She told the mom and budding entrepreneur when she presented her with the check: “Our goal is to give back to the people who support us. We preach recycling that Black dollar because when you spend with Black businesses we’re able to do things like this. You’re spending with companies that care about you and want to give back to you.”

It was 10 years ago that 19-year-old Zandra Cunningham launched her first lip balms and whipped shea butter after not being able to find products that would keep her skin soft without leaving it itchy and dry. Today, she’s the founder of Zandra Beauty, a plant based, cruelty-free, eco-friendly bath and body line meant to be fun, fresh and great smelling without all the “yucky stuff and chemicals.” Just as appealing as her products is her commitment to young girls’ education. She hosts a yearly event in Buffalo called ‘A Day of the Girl’ that brings together STEM workshops, health and wellness advice, dance performances, teen business presentations and discussions on topics like bullying, safety and mental health- all at no cost to the girls. This girl is doing her part so let’s do ours and buy a bottle of Simplicity, her unscented hand lotion, ‘cuz you know ya’ll hands are dry from all this coronavirus washing.

Founded by philanthropist Psyche Terry as an answer to her own battle with dry skin and hair, Urban Hydration is a fruit and plant-based collection of affordable skin, hair, and body products you’ll want for the whole family. With tons of products available in more than 7,000 stores, the beauty of this company is that they give back big. For every product you buy, Urban Hydration donates a gallon of water to transform communities around the world. In fact, they’ve already built two wells in Kenya, serving more than 1,300 people, and the company plans to build a total of 10 wells by the end of 2020. We think that’s worth a couple of bottles of Aloe Vera Leaf Face Wash, don’t you?

This all natural line of raw honey and honey-infused body care products called is just what your parched skin ordered. From body lotions to body creams, shower gels, and a honey & sugar scrub, these products will have your skin feeling sweet! But that’s not all, this Chicago-based company deserves all of our support because it provides jobs for people with criminal convictions who are re-entering the workforce and would otherwise have a very hard time obtaining work. Since 2008, more than 400 men and women committed to turning their lives around have been employed by Beelove’s parent company, Sweet Beginnings. So for each product you buy, a former felon is getting a second chance. I don’t know about you, but I’m suddenly developing a sweet tooth.

Know a Black brand that gives back? Let us know!