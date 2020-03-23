NPR Journalist Shares News Of His Mother’s Death After He Was Kicked Out Of Hospital Amid Coronavirus Safety Concerns

The unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus continue to reveal themselves as those diagnosed with the virus continues to spike across the globe and domestically.

One of the many difficulties was brought to light over social media by Eric Deggans, NPR’s first full-time TV critic who also contributes to MSNBC and NBC News. Deggans was raw and honest about what many would consider to be a worst case scenario while caring for an ailing parent during the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week the journalist shared he was asked to leave his 81-year-old mother’s hospital bedside due to transmission concerns.

“I just got kicked out of my mother’s room at Methodist hospital, Soutlake, in Merrillville, IN. No visitors allowed due to virus concerns. She has cancer, other ailments. Is weak, frail,” he wrote. “She’s been there since Friday when she fell in her apartment and couldn’t get up for hours.”

Deggans continued, explaining that while he understood the precautions taken by hospital staff, he was devastated watching his mother cry as he exited the room.

Hospitals and convalescent homes across the country are heeding a CDC directive which asks sites to limit or ban visitors in response to the virus. Under item number six, the directive gives an exemption which says, “If restriction of all visitors is implemented, facilities can consider exceptions based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.”

Tragically on Sunday Deggans updated that his mom Carolyn died after her lengthy battle. Although he was not allowed to sit with her during her last days, he was allowed to be by her side on Sunday before she passed away.

“For those who followed my story of being kicked out of my mother’s hospital room by virus regulations last week, an update: My beautiful, worshipful mother Carolyn Jean Williams died at 10:02 p.m. central last night at age 81. The hospital allowed me to spend Sunday with her,” he wrote.

In his tribute he thanked his mother for all of the sacrifices she made to ensure his quality of life was supported and encouraged.

“I’m going to miss you so much ma, but I’m glad your suffering is over and you can join your beloved mother, father, sisters and brothers in the next world,” he wrote in conclusion.