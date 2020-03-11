Whoops: Turns Out The Woman Da Baby Slapped Wasn’t Even The One Who Took The Picture

Over the weekend, we wrote about rapper Da Baby assaulting a female fan who he believed accidentally hit him in the face with her phone. In response, he slapped her…hard.

Afterward, Da Baby half-way apologized. He said he regretted the fact that there was a “female” on the other end of that phone, but he spent the majority of the video speaking about how people need to respect his personal space.

Well, apparently that just wasn’t enough for the woman on the receiving end of Da Baby’s blow. And she took her grievances to TMZ.

In a remote interview, Tyronesha Lewis said that she doesn’t believe Da Baby’s apology was sincere.

“I woke up, my head was hurting really, really bad. The top of my right cheekbone it was hurting. It was tender so I did go to the hospital and I was diagnosed with a contusion to my cheekbone. He still makes a joke about it. He uploaded something to his page in a clothing store, making a joke about it. So I don’t feel like he was sincere with the apology. I was embarrassed. I got people calling me, writing me on Instagram through fake pages. People seeing me at my job saying, ‘You’re the girl that got slapped.’ It’s embarrassing. My daughter waking up in the middle of the night crying, overhearing me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation. It’s hateful.”

Lewis explained that she wasn’t even the woman who put the illuminated phone in Da Baby’s face. It was another woman.

“We went upstairs by the stairway to take a picture. And I see security saying, ‘Move, move. Everyone move out the way.’ And I was standing next to a young lady and all of a sudden, I turn around and say to my boyfriend, ‘There go Da Baby, he’s coming through.’ So the young lady standing to the right of me, she pulled out her camera. I see her put her flash on her phone and reach up. I’m not for sure if she hit him with the phone. And all of a sudden, he smacks me. And when he smacks me, fall down on her and somebody else. They did not offer me medical service. They gave me a hard time at first trying to even give me a police report. And I demanded that I was not going to leave without a police report because of the simple fact that I had witnesses showing it. Even security who worked for the club told them he witnessed me get slapped.”

You can watch Lewis’ interview in the video below.