Love Is Blind’s Diamond Jack Never Needed That Lacefront Wig Because Her Natural Curls Are Poppin’

During Season 1 of Netflix’s hit Love Is Blind, short-lived couple Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack got into it poolside during the couple’s getaway after he she didn’t give him the reaction he wanted to his bisexuality revelation. Things got ugly, with Morton calling her out of her name, and Jack throwing a drink on him. If that wasn’t enough, she started spouting Beyoncé lyrics in retaliation and he made fun of her hair, a lacefront wig she wore throughout her time on the series.

“Watch your wig, cause it keeps sliding,” he told her. “It’s been sliding since day one.”

It got real catty…but there were people who agreed that the wig was not the most flattering look on the dancer and Chicago native. And now that Jack is showing off her natural hair, we are #teamcurls for her.

The beauty recently posed alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta friend of the show Shamea Morton (who ironically had a contentious interview with Morton that led him to go off on social media), who she knows from their days dancing for the Atlanta Hawks, and she let everyone see her cute coils.

“Yes, this is my natural hair that was under my wig lol,” she wrote as part of her caption to the photo, adding “#teamnaturalhair.”

Gorgeous!

While Jack most often wears wigs on her social media, way before she made her debut on Love Is Blind, she posted plenty of images of herself with her natural hair out for the ‘gram.

Aside from letting her hair hang down, Jack is doing good since the show ended, including going back to school and still being optimistic about love.

“I do believe love is blind and I do have hope for everyone although our experience didn’t work out together, I do know that it can help somebody else,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a post-reunion chat. “Don’t take my experience and be like, ‘No, I would never do this ever.’ I don’t want people to think that. I want people to know that although it didn’t happen for me, it could happen for you.”