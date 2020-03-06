Carlton From “Love Is Blind” Says He’s In Therapy After Suicidal Tweet, Diamond’s Rejection & Social Media Backlash

Earlier this week, Carlton Morton tweeted something that had folks wondering if he was contemplating taking his own life.

On March 3, the “Love is Blind,” star wrote, “Today is one of those days where I don’t’ want to be here. I feel extremely alone and unsupported. I’ve cried for help since Feb. 13. No one cares.”

The tone of the tweet read as if Carlton were having suicidal thoughts. The tweet came after Carlton claimed that he was receiving death threats from people in response to his bisexuality or the way he behaved after he revealed that fact to his ex-fiancee Diamond Jack. The tweet preceded the publication of a combative radio interview with Shamea Morton on Majic 107.5. (Shamea, an actress also known for her appearances on “Real Housewives of Atlanta, was filling in for Ryan Cameron.)

During the interview, Carlton feared that listeners would be unkind and he cursed some of them out. On Shamea’s Instagram Live, he said, “I just think I shouldn’t’ve even done this damn show. It’s the worst. I lived a very perfect life before this where I didn’t even have to share this with the world. I sure am [putting all my energy into the negative] because I have to. Because b***s like y’all get on social media and talk to me stupid.”

If you watched the reunion episode, you saw that Carlton apologized profusely to Diamond. And she apologized to him, saying that perhaps she could have approached the situation differently. Once the show was over, Carlton told “Entertainment Tonight” that he asked Diamond to go on a date with him.

She refused.

Since then, TMZ ran into Carlton on the street. And he spoke about his mental state these days and the fact that he’s in therapy. See what he had to say below.

“I’m dealing with this the best that I can. Obviously, every day is new, waking up to death threats in my DMs, social media comments. Just feeling again, like I have to rally behind myself constantly.”

TMZ asked Carlton about the 9-1-1 call placed from his house stating that there was an injury.

Carlton said, “I’m okay. I had a very tough day and some people apparently wanted to check on me. And that’s all I can really say about it right now. It’s kind of embarrassing. I just feel like the world hates me right now.”

When asked what he was doing to get himself through this right now, Carlton said, “Actually, I’m headed to a therapist right now to have a therapy session, just to talk about my mental health. It’s very important right now to go to those types of sessions.”

Lastly they asked Carlton if he regretted withholding his sexuality from Diamond. “I do regret it now. I didn’t think it would be such an issue because I felt like it was a face to face conversation. But now, being that I see how it has affected our story, I’m beginning to regret even being a part of it. Because it’s just been too much.”

You can watch Carlton’s full interview in the video below.