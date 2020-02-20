“F–k The Bulls–t, I’m Going Vegan”: Model Slick Woods Shows Injuries After Suffering Second Seizure

Slick Woods shared a recent terrifying medical scare on Instagram to her thousands of followers, continuing documenting her journey to health after her cancer diagnosis.

“Man another seizure,” Woods wrote. “F–k the bulls—t I’m going vegan #faceplant.”

In the photo you can see a series of injuries including a swollen lip and bruising under her left eye, which was also swollen.

Some of her famous friends also offered their condolences including singer Miguel.

“F–k slick, let us know if there’s anything you need out here. Literally just started seeing a specialist for new allergic reactions,” he wrote.

“Babe you ok?! What do you need? Can I help in any way? Wishing you well love,” actress Cynthia Erivo wrote.

“Sending you all my love,” wrote fellow model Joan Smalls.

The Fenty Beauty model was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer in November 2019. Woods also suffered a seizure in early January 2020, sharing the scary news with her followers from her hospital bed.

“Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse #staygoofy,” she wrote.

Woods seems to be on the bend however in recent photos posing and smiling with friends on the gram. And that’s the one thing about Woods that is inspiring is her motivation to not let her medical situation hamper her daily living and her thirst for life.

Besides, she does have a lot to live for as the mother of her son Saphir, who is over 16 months years old.

Wishing her a healthy recovery on her journey!