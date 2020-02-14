See Her Results: LeToya Luckett Celebrates Getting Back Down To Her Pre-Baby Weight A Year After Welcoming Daughter

It’s been a little more than a year since singer LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker welcomed their daughter Gianna. It wasn’t easy, but now the beauty is celebrating all the hard work she did to get back to her pre-baby weight.

“Big thanks to @bodycompleterx for being just what I needed to shed this weight and get back to ME and thank all of y’all for the love and encouragement along the way!” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Y’all seen me rocking with their product from the beginning and it has worked so well for me I can’t help but share! I’m #downinthepounds.”

Here’s a reminder of how Luckett carried her pregnancy weight, which as you can see, she did well:

Luckett has been sharing her journey to get back down from the baby pounds for months now, including videos of herself working out in the house in front of her baby girl when it got too cold outside to hit the streets. She was quite dedicated.

“I have to say that as tough as my journey has been at times, I wouldn’t trade it for NOTHIN!” she wrote on Instagram back in July. “This body carried a WHOLE life for 9months bruh! 😩 it took me 9months to gain it & I know it’s not just going to fall off overnight, so I’m pacing myself. I’m doing my best to eat right workout & most of all focus on my mental health.”

It was important for the “Torn” singer to not be too hard on herself as she worked to get back down to the LeToya she’s more used to and comfortable with.

“Everyone’s journey is very different. We look in the mirror before we have a child and we’re like, ‘Oh, this is me, this is who I am. This is the LeToya that I know,’” she told Essence last year. “Then, you have the baby, and you’re so excited. You go back to that same mirror, and you go, ‘Wait a minute. Who is this? What body?’ But here’s the thing, it’s still you. Regardless if it’s a new you, regardless if you put on a couple of pounds, or something’s different. It’s still you. It’s you evolving and that’s what I have to keep in my mind.’”

“For me, I couldn’t go into hiding,” she added. “Four weeks after having Gianna, my daughter, I was on TV with all the chins, giving you all this back fat. I want people to see me in my most vulnerable state, and I need them to be able to relate because of a lot of times what you see on TV, a lot of time what you see on these stages, it’s not even real. You have people that are suffering in silence because they don’t want to accept their bodies or they’re afraid of being bullied.”

By doing things at her own pace and right, the star was able to see the results she wanted, and mama certainly looks good!