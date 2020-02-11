Nicki Minaj On Her Noticeable Slim Down: “I’m Still 20 Pounds Away From My Goal Weight”

If you’ve been paying attention to Nicki Minaj since she returned from a hiatus started in November, including on social media, you have probably noticed that she’s looking a lot leaner than she has in recent years. The 37-year-old newlywed shared on her Queen Radio show, which made a triumphant and more positive return on Monday, that she was in a much better place than ever, including physically.

As she told fans (aka, Barbz) listening, over the last few months she “channeled all of my power and now I have control of it. I control how it manifests in my life.”

One way she harnessed her power was to hold herself accountable to trying a new diet, which she initially was skeptical that she could successfully complete. She surprised herself.

“For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off. I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate,” she said, according to E! News. “Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it.”

Now the “Barbie Dreams” rapper is taking said diet and the results of it very seriously, and has a goal weight she’s aspiring to for 2020. Of course, she didn’t give out a number.

“I’m still 20 pounds away from my goal weight,” she said.

You can see the change in her figure (as well as her fashion, which may be because of a new stylist and more options) on her Instagram page, which plenty of people have already commented on.

She’s also shared video of herself makeup-free in the gym with husband Kenneth Petty. It’s hard to say what exactly she was doing though, because while he lifted free weights, she showed off her new figure and her jewelry. Maybe it was a post-workout show off and show out moment?

She looks good! Just last summer she asked fans on Twitter via a poll about what role their partner’s opinions play in how much they weigh.

“I have a real question. Take this poll. Ladies, should we be the weight WE want to be or the weight our partner wants us to be?” she asked. “If ur partner likes u ‘thicker’ should you take that into consideration or?”

We wonder if Petty had anything to do with her decision to eat healthier and in turn, see a change in her body? Either way, she looks healthy and happy.