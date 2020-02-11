“I Feel Like I’m Failing”: Michael Breaks Down In Tears Over Marital Woes With Meka In Exclusive Married At First Sight Clip

If you’ve been watching Married at First Sight Season 10, you are aware that things haven’t been going all that well between participants Michael Watson and wife Meka Jones. The pair had a disagreement before their honeymoon even began in Panama over expectations regarding sex in their marriage, and ever since, they’ve tried to play catch-up to fix things. However, in an exclusive clip from this week’s upcoming episode, we see how their struggles are taking a toll on both parties, Michael especially, now that the honeymoon is over.

During a meeting with Pastor Cal, seemingly at their new shared home to fix whatever issues are brewing or confront those from the honeymoon, the couple are having even more problems than Pastor Cal thought. When asked about them, Michael, who is the first in his family to marry, gets emotional when he talks about the pressure to not blow it.

“For me I want to make the marriage work, 100 percent,” he says breaking into tears. “I just feel like I’m failing, that’s all.”

He also addressed Meka after Pastor Cal told him to share with her what was causing him to be emotional.

“For me in general, like you, it’s a lot of pressure that I put on myself, that we put on ourselves to be everything for everybody,” he said. “We’re in a very unique, unorthodox situation and it’s hard because I’m trying very hard to make this work. I really am. I didn’t come here to fail. I didn’t.”

It’s certainly been a rocky road for the two, who haven’t been wearing their rings following their communication problems. But in last week’s episode, there was a glimmer of hope as they tried to start over to rebuild a connection, starting by getting to know each other as friends. Hopefully, whatever brings Pastor Cal knocking in this week’s episode won’t set them back any further in their progress, because they only have eight weeks.

Check out the exclusive clip of Michael’s emotional moment below: