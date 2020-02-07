Woman Says Canceling A Date With A Man Last Minute Will Reveal Potential Red Flags

Social media seems to be fascinated about proposing various dating scenarios to discuss what we all should or shouldn’t be doing in terms of our romantic lives. More often than not, I see men asking women just how little they’re willing to accept in order to go on a date. They’ve proposed “pre-dates,” complained about spending $60 in an evening and even wondered if eating a nice picnic on the floor for Valentine’s Day would be an acceptable alternative to a night at a hotel.

But recently, a woman suggested a dating trick she’s employed to her timeline. Essentially, she does this in order to determine if the man she’s considering dating has a temper or becomes easily upset when he’s disappointed. In her plan, this woman arranges for a date with a man and at the last minute, she cancels it to see if he has a tendency to overreact to certain things.

She tested it out recently and this is what her “date” had to say about her cancellation.

you can truly dodge a bullet with men by inquiring to reschedule a first date day of and seeing how they respond pic.twitter.com/ASPP7gw5ik — Maia Bittner 🗽 (@maiab) January 31, 2020

I would like for you to read his response again.

“Are you joking? I’m showered, ready to go, and had planned my day around this. I understand work comes first, but to pull out this late is pretty disrespectful. If you’re unable [to] respect me or my time, then I’m over it. Be well. [Black hand peace emoji.]”

I don’t know that I interpret his response as rude. Granted, I might have been inclined to play things a bit more cool if I had yet to go out with someone but I understand him feeling disappointed by her canceling at date at the very last minute. And I don’t think there’s anything necessarily wrong with expressing that disappointment and telling her that her actions were inconsiderate. Having some one cancel a date is a huge let down. And from the looks of things, they were supposed to be meeting right when she sent that text. She had to have known she wouldn’t have been able to make it.

From the way her tweet is worded, I can’t tell if she sent this text as a way to conduct an experiment or if something at work really came up last minute. Either way, if she didn’t appreciate his response to a real inconvenience and an actual sign of disrespect, the least she could have done was end the bad behavior with cancelling the date instead of suggesting their cruel experiment and posting his reaction online.

But I might be in the minority here. What do you think about this woman, her experiment, and this man’s response?