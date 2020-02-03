Kimbella Tried To Take Part In Celebrating Mendeecees’s Prison Release And Got Called Out: “Aren’t You Beefing With His WIFE!!!”

Last week we told you that Love and Hip Hop New York‘s Mendeecees Harris was released from prison after serving four years of what was originally an eight to 10-year sentence for transporting drugs through New York. And while he’s not 100 percent a free man (he will have to finish nine months of his sentence on house arrest or in a halfway house), those closest to him are overjoyed that he’s home.

Wife Yandy Smith-Harris shared video of him throwing away the ensemble he wore in prison with the caption, “Never going back..”

In addition, Mendeecees’s mother, Judy, shared photos of herself being kissed by her son and her face made it clear she’s happy as can be.

One person who also took part in the celebration, surprisingly, was Kimbella Vanderhee. She took to the photo of Judy and Mendeecees embracing to share some emojis of support. They included prayer hands, a flexed muscle and a tight smile.

When people took notice of Kimbella’s wordless message, some negatively responded. A woman said, “You are so shady why even comment” to which Kim responded angrily, “B—h what it’s a blessing he’s home to his family STFU!”

She also received kudos from some, who said her choice to say something was mature of her.

“Love the this growth !!” one commented. “Keep this REAL love if it’s genuine (not saying it’s not) I LOVE THIS KIM”

Another person stated, “Aren’t you beefing with his WIFE!!! And you wishing them blessings girl Bye”

But someone else came to Kim’s defense, writing, “So bc she’s beefing with his wife that erases the fact that they were all family before? She’s not supposed to be happy and glad to see him home having a husband going through the exact situation? Y’all do too much.”

I guess the question is, do the issues Kimbella have with Yandy have anything to do with Mendeecees to the point that she can’t express happiness over his release from prison? As someone mentioned,, with her own husband locked up, she may be celebrating not only him being free, but the hope his freedom gives her for Juelz Santana’s situation.

If we’re being honest, the gesture does seem a tad odd though, considering how poorly both women have spoken of each other lately. Yandy told us in an interview that Kimbella’s recent behavior on LHHNY made her look “foolish” and that she was selling her soul for money, to which Kim responded that her old friend was a “clown.”

“She keep trying ni–as in interviews and won’t say sh-t to your face! Straight clown,” she said last month. “The world has been manipulated by her including myself so it’s unbelievable. But all her lies are coming out one by one. She’s literally talking about herself in these interviews cuz really she’s been selling her soul for a dollar for 7 seasons now!”

Granted, people say plenty in the heat of the moment, and despite all that, they can still genuinely be happy for one another when something major happens. With that being said, do you believe Kimbella is?