“It’s Not Shameful” Aaron Hernandez’s Former Fiancée Says If He Was Gay, She Wishes He’d Told Her

Netflix recently released a documentary about the life of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez called Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. In addition to being a convicted murderer, the film spoke about his upbringing, his relationship with the mother of his child and former fiancée Shayanna Jenkins, and even raised questions about his sexuality as a former teammate, Dennis SanSoucie, claimed the two had a sexual relationship.

During a sit-down interview with ABC News, Jenkins didn’t refute the claims of Hernandez’s sexuality. But she shared that she didn’t believe they needed to be included in the film.

See what she had to say about the doc, her daughter and more.

ABC: What was in the documentary that shouldn’t have been, in your opinion?

Shayanna Jenkins: I would have to say, Aaron’s sexuality. You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here. Although I’ve had a child with Aaron I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can. If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told. I wish that he would have told because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful. And I don’t think anybody should feel shameful on who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just— I wish I was able to tell him that.

It’s just, again, very hard to hear. Especially with my daughter being a minor hearing—sacred…

ABC:…her giggles, her laughs.

Shayanna Jenkins: Yeah. Those are things you want to keep to yourself. And though they might not be played back, it’s hard to listen to.

ABC: Were you approached by the documentarians?

Shayanna Jenkins: I was approached. They offered compensation. I wanted to leave it in the past and let my daughter grow without her having to have bad memories to look back on.

How do you describe Aaron Hernandez to your daughter?

Shayanna Jenkins: I would describe her father as a loving individual who obviously loved her. I think it’s more bringing back the memories for her and let her form her own opinion. And I think that would be just enough to let her know.

You can watch Shayanna’s full interview in the video below.