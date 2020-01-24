Maturity: Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Has Been Hanging Out With Her Ex-Husband Vince Herbert

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is so serious about making the singer happy that he has chosen to play nice with her ex-husband.

The 50-year-old shared a photo of himself hugged up and all smiles with Braxton’s ex Vince Herbert as the two did a happy hour hangout. Their outing went so well, Adefeso said he was looking forward to making it happen again next week.

“Me and @officialvincentherbert having a terrific time hanging out after work,” he captioned the photo. “Same time next week…”

Braxton lauded both men for their maturity and celebrated that there is so much peace and happiness in her life now.

“It’s so funny that people and certain tv shows think that my life is filled with drama, foolishness and turmoil when it is the TOTAL opposite. God is Good and my life is full of love, joy and blessings,” she wrote. “This post might be To [sic] positive for some of yall.”

As close as he is with Braxton’s son, Logan (whom he calls “Beans”), it’s nice to see him making an effort to have a positive relationship with the child’s father. Adefeso’s displays of maturity are nothing new, though. Back in December, he shared that he told his family they needed to love and support his relationship with Braxton or risk losing him.

“As with a lot of African American families, many African parents and families tend to get too overly involved in their children’s relationships and married lives, often to the detriment of the young couple’s relationship (heck, I’ve seen some of my friends’ moms move into the couple’s home right after they got married, which so often makes life miserable for the daughter-in-law),” he wrote on Instagram.

“I vowed that I would never put Tamar through the misery I’ve seen other couples go through with the man’s family. So I informed my family early on that they didn’t have a choice!” he added. “They either love Tamar the way they love me and accept her the way I accept her….or they risk losing me completely. Needless to say, I needn’t have worried!! My mom treats Tamar like her 4th daughter (I have 3 sisters) and Beans like her 13th grandchild, my sisters cherish her the way they do each other, and my brothers adore my @tamarbraxton almost as much as I do. Welcome to the Adefeso family, Tamar!! I am so grateful and give thanks that God brought you and Beans into my life.”

He is clearly #TeamTamar to the end, y’all.