Cynthia Bailey Shares Why She Has No Issue With Her Daughter Living With Her Fiancé In L.A.: “It’s Not Just Mike And Noelle”

Late last year, Cynthia Bailey‘s fiancé Mike Hill revealed that her daughter, Noelle, was actually living with him in L.A. while Cynthia was still residing in Atlanta.

“Noelle’s living with me right now,” he said on the Bravo Betch podcast in October. “She’s out here in L.A., she’s pursuing her goals of acting. She’s a superstar. I left her at home, she was doing her photography ’cause she’s an influencer so she’s doing her thing for YouTube and her YouTube channel.”

As innocent it may have sounded, there were a number of people on social media who said they found it to be inappropriate, especially since Noelle was living with Mike before Cynthia even was. When we talked to Mike about that in November, the father of two daughters found the criticism to be “embarrassing and sad.”

“I’m looking at it like that’s my blood,” he said. “What are you saying about me? What are you saying about her? Are you questioning my character? My daughters come live with me so what’s the big deal? I look at Noelle as my daughter so if she comes to live with me while she’s doing that or whatever and Cynthia is in and out, I’m not thinking or having any second thoughts about that whatsoever.”

We know how Mike feels about it, and that, according to him, Noelle’s father, Leon Robinson, is fine with the arrangement, but what about Cynthia, really?

In a new interview with The Daily Dish, Cynthia confirmed that she’s just fine with the situation, and really, Mike has more of a packed home than people know.

“One of the things that a lot of people don’t realize is Mike’s other daughter’s Kayla’s in L.A. as well. She just started UCLA,” she said. “Now Kayla’s been there as well. She just really started, you know, being on the campus. But she’s home on the weekends as well, so it’s not just Mike and Noelle, it’s really the three of them and we recently just discovered that [Mike’s other daughter] Ashlee wants to move to L.A. as well so it looks like all the girls are gonna be in L.A. so I can get out there.”

Mike, in on the chat, confirmed it’s a full house, and he couldn’t be happier.

“I went from having a four-bedroom house by myself to now looking like I need to upgrade my house…now Cynthia’s also spending a lot of time out there. So I like it,” he said. “I love having a lot of people in the house and just feeling that love and that joy. But Noelle’s been a joy being out there and whatnot and she’s no bother at all and she’s just doing her thing. Noelle’s my daughter. I don’t look at her as my stepdaughter.”