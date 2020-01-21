Chad Johnson Is Co-Hosting An Event With OG And The News Is Delightfully Messy

Ogom “OG” Chijindu and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson may just be the queen and king of all things petty.

Your favorite athlete’s favorite athlete shared a flier announcement on her Instagram page on Tuesday, sharing the news that she would be guest hosting a celebrity charity basketball game on January 31 with Johnson. The caption, in her signature caps lock, read “OCHOCiNCO WANTED ME TO GUEST HOST THE HOTTEST CELEBRiTY SUPER SLAM CHARiTY EVENT.” The music that accompanied the flier was French Montana’s “Ochocinco,” a song which referenced the former NFL star headbutting his ex, Evelyn Lozada (too much, OG, too much).

Johnson responded to her post by saying,

“Yes queen yes” with heart eyes.

If you’ll recall, during the latest Season of Basketball Wives, OG and Lozada got into a big argument during the group trip to Costa Rica. During their back and forth, Lozada called her co-star “ugly,” to which she replied “Ochocinco wanted me,” as well as, “I’m your favorite athlete’s athlete.” When Lozada reached out to her ex during the trip to shut down OG’s claims that Johnson was up in her Twitter DMs, OG responded by pulling out text messages from 2011 between herself and Johnson, which was the time that he was in a relationship with Lozada. It was messy, but this may be even messier.

OG certainly isn’t letting up on her Basketball Wives co-star, and she may not feel the need to because Lozada is attempting to sue her. As we previously shared, Lozada is trying to sue OG for defamation for calling her a “racist bigot” on Twitter. However, she’s been having a hard time serving the former Legends Football League star.

As for Johnson, he made light of his name being thrown into the drama between Lozada and OG. When someone called him a “Ho” for trying to seemingly mess with both women around the same time, he said, “When the f–k did I portray to be a saint?”

Lozada likely won’t have a response to all of this because it’s super petty, but last time OG spoke on her in a radio interview, the Basketball Wives veteran talked about how the devil was busy.

“When things are going really, really well in your life, whether it’s motherhood, career, personal relationships, just life in general, the devil has a really sneaky, funny way of trying to come in to really throw you off your path with negativity, BS,” she said in a video. “It’s so clear to me, and I’m always baffled because I’m like, um, I see what you’re doing. I say this all to say, do not ever let negativity, people, anything, throw you off your path and your mission and the things you’re trying to accomplish, because the closer you get to that goal, the devil is going to try and come in and steal your joy. So that is my message for today.”