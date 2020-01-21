It happened.

Urban One celebrated 40 years of success during its epic awards show, Urban One Honors, hosted by comedian Chris Tucker and media maven Cathy Hughes, chairwoman and founder of company—and everybody was in the building.

Celebrity attendees included: Jamie Foxx, Missy Elliott, Chance the Rapper, Brandy, Ray J, Ne-Yo, Billy Porter, Wale, Charles Jenkins, Ryan Jamal Swain, Jac Ross, Chante Moore, Eric Benet, Rickey Smiley, Al B. Sure, Egypt Sherrod, Corinne Foxx, Lil Kim, Da Brat and more. The event also boasted an array of distinguished executives, activists and business owners, such as Sylvia Rhone, Reverend Al Sharpton and Kenny Burns.

The evening brought out the best and brightest for good reason. Urban One, formerly Radio One , has a lot of history. The company was founded in 1980 by Cathy Hughes and grew to become one of the biggest media companies, with holdings including television (TV One and Cleo TV), radio (Radio One) and digital (iOne Digital) and more. Collectively, the brands are the home of leading entertainment and lifestyle content from Fatal Attraction and CleoSpeaks to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and NewsOne.

Celebrating all of that couldn’t be confined to just on stage. Guests were treated to the ultimate luxe kickback at the Ford VIP Pre-Reception Lounge where they were able to chill out, connect or chat it up. Of course, Urban One had a team on deck, including event correspondents Brande Victorian (MadameNoire, part of the Urban One family) and Danielle Canada (Bossip, part of the Urban One family), who got the skinny with from who’s who of Black Hollywood.

Check out this sneak peek of all the fun that went down at Urban One Honors Ford VIP Pre-Reception.

Did you miss Urban One Honors or simply want to see it again? Don’t fret. You can catch an encore presentation on TV One. Check your local listings for schedule.