Exclusive: Cosby’s Former Lawyer Monique Pressley Denies Allegations Of Misappropriating Funds, Claims Suspension Is Health Related

Yesterday, we reported the news that Monique Pressley, the attorney who came to national recognition representing Bill Cosby, had been suspended after allegations arose that she’d misappropriated client funds.

The source of our information was The Daily Mail, reported that Pressley’s suspension was a result of a disability.

Pressley denies the allegations.

In a statement sent to us via email, Pressley said:

“The allegations against me of impropriety are unequivocally not true. The claim that my suspension due to disability is because of the allegations made against me is false. In the 22 years, I have been practicing law, I have not once been disciplined by the bar for improper conduct—not a suspension, not even a letter of reprimand. As soon as I am able, I look forward to the opportunity to defend against these charges.”

A source close to Pressley spoke to us about the accusations made in our report and answered our questions about the allegations.

“Monique’s disability status with the DC bar is not because of any allegations that have been brought against her. That was done at her request for medical reasons. They way The Daily Mail wrote their article was that she had a suspension ‘amid the allegations.’ They were in close proximity but one has nothing to do with the other. it’s a private, medical reason that she went to DC bar and asked for. And when that medical issue is cleared up, she will go back to them and go back to regular status. … If clients thought she took money from them and didn’t do the work, you would typically sue someone in court to get your money back and they didn’t do it. They made an ethical complaint against her…Nothing like this has ever happened in 22 years and it didn’t happen until she started doing political commentary on television. To us, it feels like a hatchet job. … You can imagine how much the Bill Cosby legal team was charging him. A $2,500 retainer, even a $7,000 or $15,000 retainer. It was a drop in the bucket. There’d be no reason whatsoever for her to do something like this.”

Pressley stopped working on Cosby’s trial in 2016, the source was unable to confirm whether she stepped down willingly or was terminated.

Yesterday, we reported that a disciplinary council launched an investigation into Pressley’s handling of client funds. They found “clear and convicting evidence” of her misuse of funds and recommended she be disbarred.

The source confirmed that an investigation had been launched by a disciplinary council. “They would like to have a hearing before the DC bar where she would present her side of the story. And that is on hold while she is on disability status.”

The source was unable to confirm whether or not the council recommended that Pressley be disbarred.

In response to the suggestion that these people only went after Pressley because of her political commentary, I asked why people who knew Pressley from church and had presumably known her before the Cosby trial would go after her now.

“It’s an interesting question and I keep scratching my head trying to figure out why. And the only reason I can come up with is that they would be the most vulnerable and easiest person to rile up and say someone has done you wrong and you need to get justice. I wish I could get into the psychology of it.”

Many of the clients who reported Pressley believed that she was taking their money without doing any work because their cases had not been progressing and she refused to or was unable to detail her billable hours. I asked the source what was the status of the cases Pressley had taken on for the clients who made these allegations.

“My understanding is that the cases are pending before the DC bar while she is on disability.”

Through the investigation, they were able to determine that Monique was placing client funds in her personal accounts to be used for personal expenses. Funds were also deposited into her husband’s business accounts, instead of the escrow accounts to be withdrawn over time as she completed the work. The investigation found that after depositing the money into her personal account and in her husband’s, the funds had been depleted within a week’s time.

“The only thing I can speak to is what she told me. As a practicing lawyer, she had an escrow account in place.”

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as more information becomes available.