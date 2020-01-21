Fans Loved Urban One Honors, Here’s a Glimpse At Why

Black Hollywood is still in celebration mode.

Urban One Honors aired on TV One Monday, January 20th—and it was all things Black Excellence, plus Black Woman Magic and with quite a bit of superstar power to top it off.

As the leading Black-owned multimedia company, Urban One has the distinction of holding a portfolio that consists of radio, television, and digital brands—which means it’s home to your favorite talents from Radio One (think Rickey Smiley, Willie Moore Jr. and Al B. Sure), TV One (Sister Circle, For My Man and Uncensored) and iOne Digital (Bossip, MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful)—and everybody showed up and out.

There was so much going on, and we have the highlight reel of just a few of our favorite moments.

Danielle Canada, famed Bossip host/editor and Sister Circle entertainment correspondent, gives us the scoop on what went down offstage with exclusive access to FORD’s VIP pre-reception. Everyone was in the room, from familiar faces like Brandy, Ray J and Chance the Rapper who stopped for one-on-one interviews. Plus, comedian and film star Jamie Foxx, honoree and music innovator Missy Elliott, Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes and Pose actor Ryan Jamal Swain were in the mix as well.

This year, Urban One Honors also celebrated 40 years of evolution and legacy. The company, founded in 1980 as Radio One, was created by Cathy Hughes. Despite numerous challenges, Hughes not only expanded Radio One’s reach, she diversified the company’s offerings as media evolved. Most important, Hughes, along with her son Alfred Liggins III, maintained leadership and ownership of the brands over the last four decades—it’s truly a reason to celebrate.

Check out the video to get a glimpse of all the fun that went down, celebrities’ amazing red carpet looks and much, much more.

Check your local listings for stations for encore presentations of Urban One Honors on TV One.