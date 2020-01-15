A Once Broke Amanda Seales Turned Down Offer To Host Love And Hip Hop Reunion To Maintain Her “Integrity And Self-Worth”

While Nina Parker has been the go-to host of the Love and Hip Hop reunions over the last few years (show producer Mona Scott-Young used to do them), there was a time where producers reached out to others to gauge their interest in taking over those duties.

Amanda Seales was contacted about moderating the drama between cast members at one point, but as she told her The Real co-hosts, she was not with it.

During a conversation about pride in reference to Shaggy’s claims that he was asked to audition for Rihanna’s latest album, Seales said, “I think there’s a difference between pride and self-worth. Pride to me is arrogance based, it’s not really rooted in anything completely real. It’s something you created to feel like something. Self-worth is actually based in things you have done. It’s based on facts and it’s actually a platform that you’ve built from the ground up yourself. It’s not one that you’re standing on hot air of.”

“I’ve definitely not done a job, not because of pride. I was broke as a joke at one point, and they had asked me to host the Love and Hip Hop reunion,” she added. “I just don’t support the behaviors that are really promoted on that show. I just couldn’t do it. And y’all, when I tell you I was broke! I was broke. I really couldn’t do it, and it wasn’t about pride, it was about my integrity and self-worth.”

Very interesting opinion for Seales to have, especially since so many cast members from those shows have appeared on and even helped guest co-host The Real over the years. Her feelings about the “behaviors” on those shows could make things awkward for future guests.

For the record though, the woman behind the popular franchise recently said on The Wendy Williams Show that she believes Love and Hip Hop to be Black excellence.