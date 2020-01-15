A Once Broke Amanda Seales Turned Down Offer To Host Love And Hip Hop Reunion To Maintain Her “Integrity And Self-Worth”

By Victoria Uwumarogie

Amanda Seales Celebrates New Book "Small Doses: Potent Truths For Everyday Use"

While Nina Parker has been the go-to host of the Love and Hip Hop reunions over the last few years (show producer Mona Scott-Young used to do them), there was a time where producers reached out to others to gauge their interest in taking over those duties.

Amanda Seales was contacted about moderating the drama between cast members at one point, but as she told her The Real co-hosts, she was not with it.

During a conversation about pride in reference to Shaggy’s claims that he was asked to audition for Rihanna’s latest album, Seales said, “I think there’s a difference between pride and self-worth. Pride to me is arrogance based, it’s not really rooted in anything completely real. It’s something you created to feel like something. Self-worth is actually based in things you have done. It’s based on facts and it’s actually a platform that you’ve built from the ground up yourself. It’s not one that you’re standing on hot air of.”

“I’ve definitely not done a job, not because of pride. I was broke as a joke at one point, and they had asked me to host the Love and Hip Hop reunion,” she added. “I just don’t support the behaviors that are really promoted on that show. I just couldn’t do it. And y’all, when I tell you I was broke! I was broke. I really couldn’t do it, and it wasn’t about pride, it was about my integrity and self-worth.”

Very interesting opinion for Seales to have, especially since so many cast members from those shows have appeared on and even helped guest co-host The Real over the years. Her feelings about the “behaviors” on those shows could make things awkward for future guests.

For the record though, the woman behind the popular franchise recently said on The Wendy Williams Show that she believes Love and Hip Hop to be Black excellence.

“This platform was designed to be an opportunity for these guys. Do they go off the rails? Occasionally, but that’s all in the past,” she said. “Like I said…it’s all about moving forward. It’s a new year, we’re just celebrating royalty and Black excellence.”

When Williams questioned what was excellent about her shows or the people on them, Scott-Young doubled down on her confident response.

“These ladies are amazing with the things that they’re doing,” she said. “You know Rasheeda‘s got businesses. You can’t front on any of that stuff. You’ve gotta give them props for everything that these ladies have been able to accomplish, living very difficult lives. I say it all the time. I can’t deal with half of the stuff they deal with. I can’t get up and recover and do it all over again the next day after having my entire life blown up on television for the world to see. That’s not an easy thing, so I give them props all the time; especially the ones that are able to take it and leverage it and move into something else.”

Black excellence to her or not, Seales says she couldn’t be a part of it. Check out her thoughts on passing up the opportunity in order to preserve her self-worth below:

