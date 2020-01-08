If You Thought Melody Norwood Was Cute, Wait Until You See Princess And Ray J’s Newborn Son, Epik

Ray J and Princess Love are now a family of four.

The couple announced via social media last week that they welcomed their son:

Epik Ray Norwood was born December 30 in Encino, California, weighing in at seven pounds and two ounces. In an exclusive chat with Us Weekly, the new parents talked about how life has already changed by him being in it.

“Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world,” the 38-year-old singer shared. “I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.”

Princess added, “I can’t believe he is finally here. Being a mother is my greatest accomplishment and I am overjoyed with life at the moment. To see Melody and Epik together is a dream.”

The 35-year-old reality TV personality welcomed the couple’s daughter, Melody, in 2018. In August, just months after Melody turned one, it was announced that the couple were expecting again.

In the latter part of Princess Love’s pregnancy, it looked like the couple were on the outs. After the Soul Train Awards in November, Princess accused Ray J of leaving her and Melody alone in a Las Vegas hotel room after they had a disagreement about his idea to have the family move to Vegas. She was enraged by his actions, sharing it on social media and claiming she was ready to get a divorce. Ray initially denied everything, and even blocked his wife on Instagram, before apologizing for stressing her out and saying she was right. While the couple didn’t speak on the state of their marriage as of right now, it definitely seems from the photos shared with baby Epik that they just might be in a better place. What better reason to come together than for a new baby?

The couple have had their ups and downs since they tied the knot in August 2016 in Los Angeles, but they always seem to find their way back to one another.