Mommy Tried It! Amazon’s Mama Bear Diapers And Wipes Made My Life So Much Easier

With so many diaper brands on the market, it can be tricky to pinpoint the right diaper that meets the needs of both your family and your wallet. At the beginning of my parenting journey, I assumed that all diapers were created equal. However, after experiencing one too many blowouts with leading diaper brands, I decided that it was time to start exploring my options. During my search, I encountered Amazon’s Mama Bear diaper and wipes brand and my search quickly ended.

Mama Bear Diapers

There are many characteristics of Mama Bear diapers that I can appreciate. For one, they are very soft to the touch and free from fragrances and other elements that have the potential to cause babies’ skin to become irritated. Additionally, I can appreciate that they are slow to swell because fast-swelling diapers are more likely to leak. As with most popular diaper brands, each diaper has a wetness indicator that changes colors when wet. Also, the price is decent. For under $40, you can get a case of nearly 200 diapers, depending on your baby’s size. It also doesn’t hurt that ordering is super convenient, and as an Amazon customer, you can usually have a case delivered within a day’s notice.

Overall, I’ve been pretty happy with Mama Bear. It’s one brand I’ve used for the longest duration of time and I haven’t experienced a single blow out since switching over to them. One issue that does seem to pop up every blue moon is overnight leakage. I haven’t been able to pinpoint the exact cause of the problem, but I assume the occasional leakage episodes may just be par for the course.

Mama Bear Wipes

After testing out the Mama Bear diapers for a couple of months, I decided to give their wipes a try as well. What initially caught my attention is that the wipes are made up of 99 percent water and that they are gentle enough to safely clean babies’ hands and faces in addition to their bottoms. They’re thick and quite sturdy so you don’t have to worry about using a ton of wipes for one diaper change. I also use them to wipe down toys and surfaces such as my daughter’s high chair and walker trays. I would say that they have definitely made my life a little bit easier. It also doesn’t hurt that one case can last well over two months. They are also reasonably priced. You can purchase a case of 432 wipes for $16.99.

If you’re exhausted with leading diaper brands, feel that they’re overpriced, find that the brand you’re using isn’t exactly meeting your family’s needs, or you’re just looking to try something new to compare to the brand you’re already using, I’d definitely recommend Mama Bear diapers and I highly recommend their wipes. They’re well priced, well made, and if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you are guaranteed free one-day shipping.