The Name Of Queen Latifah’s Son With Alleged Partner Eboni Nichols Revealed

Throughout her decades long career, Queen Latifah has been very mum about her personal life, but rumor has it that Latifah just recently expanded her family in a big way. The legendary performer is rumored to have welcomed a son in 2019 with her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, and sources close to Lovebscott , claim the happy news is true.

According to the outlet, Eboni gave birth to a son last year and the pair named their baby boy, Rebel.

You can catch a glimpse of the adorable baby here.

A RadarOnline source said of Queen’s newfound parenthood, “Latifah has never been so full of life!” Continuing, “Eboni and the baby have given Latifah something very special to live for.”

News outlets began speculating Eboni and Queen were expecting while the hip-hop star was allegedly undergoing cancer treatment. Paparazzi caught the two in 2018 as they headed to a Beverly Hills medical facility that treats advanced cancer and blood diseases. Eboni was alongside Queen sporting a baby bump at the time.

Queen and Eboni allegedly met on “Dancing With The Stars” and have been coupled up since 2013, and though neither have confirmed their relationship, the duo has been spotted at multiple U.S. Open matches and most recently at the MTV Movie Awards in 2019.

While Latifah has never publicly spoken on her union, she did express interest in starting a family after losing her mother, Rita Owens in 2018.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” Latifah told press at the time.

“Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

Shortly after, Queen told E! that she felt it was time to add children to her family.

“I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life,” Latifah said in 2017 according to Radar. “Now … I’m ready.”